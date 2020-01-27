WWE News: Becky Lynch Says She Proved She Is The Man Tonight, Molly Holly and Kelly Kelly Post-Rumble Comments, NFL Player at the Rumble

– Becky Lynch was victorious at the Royal Rumble tonight and defeated Asuka. It was a measure of revenge for Lynch, who was previously submitted by Asuka in a Smackdown women’s title match at the 2019 Royal Rumble. Lynch won the match tonight via submission. After the event, Lynch spoke to WWE backstage in a post-match interview. You can watch that clip below. Becky Lynch stated the following when she was asked if she feels validated by the win:

“Yeah, yeah I do. Feeling a little bit emotional now. It’s just this has been the one stain in an almost perfect year. And I knew — she is incredible. She is incredible. I couldn’t keep her down, and I knew it was going to take a lot, but there was no way I was giving up. There was no way I was staying down for the count of three, and there was no way I was tapping out again. That’s just haunted me every single night for the past 365 days, maybe it’s 363. I don’t know how far away we are from the last Rumble, but tonight proved it. Tonight proved it. I am everything I say I am, and I am The Man.”

– Former WWE Superstars Molly Holly and Kelly Kelly made surprise returns to the Royal Rumble tonight and competed in the women’s Rumble match. After the match, they were interviewed by WWE in backstage interviews, which you can see below.





– Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson was backstage at the Royal Rumble tonight and spoke to WWE. You can see his comments below.