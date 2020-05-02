wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Puts Herself On ‘Part Timer Magazine’, Impact Moves of the Month
May 2, 2020 | Posted by
– As a joke, Becky Lynch posts a message to Twitter in which she put herself on the cover of ‘Part Timer Magazine’.
She wrote: “This is a big one. Always dreamed of being on this cover since I was kid.”
This is a big one. Always dreamed of being on this cover since I was kid. pic.twitter.com/Rypvd4ywil
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 2, 2020
– Impact Wrestling has posted a new video looking at the top moves for the month of April.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Why Chris Jericho Was Pulled From WrestleMania 2000 Main Event, Calls The Situation ‘Ridiculous’ & ‘Stupid’
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Matt Hardy Acted Backstage After Lita & Edge Got Together, On If Matt Rubbed The Former WCW Guys The Wrong Way
- Cody Addresses His Saying AEW Isn’t Interested In Heath Slater After Slater Responds, Says It Was ‘Clearly Humor’
- Becky Lynch Says She Recently Saw Vince McMahon Demonstrate How To Fall Off A Tower, Wants To See WWE Do More Things Like Cinematic Matches