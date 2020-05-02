WWE News: Becky Lynch Puts Herself On ‘Part Timer Magazine’, Impact Moves of the Month

– As a joke, Becky Lynch posts a message to Twitter in which she put herself on the cover of ‘Part Timer Magazine’.

She wrote: “This is a big one. Always dreamed of being on this cover since I was kid.”

This is a big one. Always dreamed of being on this cover since I was kid. pic.twitter.com/Rypvd4ywil — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 2, 2020

– Impact Wrestling has posted a new video looking at the top moves for the month of April.