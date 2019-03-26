WWE News: Becky Lynch Reacts to Charlotte Flair’s Smackdown Title Win, Triple H NXT Media Call This Week

– Becky Lynch posted to Twitter reacting to Charlotte Flair’s Smackdown Women’s Championship win on this week’s episode. You can see the post below, in which Lynch says Asuka “deserves better” than what she got:

She did less to earn that title shot than the Wrestlemania one. Asuka deserves so much better. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 27, 2019

– PWInsider reports that Triple H’s media call for NXT Takeover: New York will take place on this week rather than next due to the hectic schedule of WrestleMania week. The call takes place on Thursday morning.