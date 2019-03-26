wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Reacts to Charlotte Flair’s Smackdown Title Win, Triple H NXT Media Call This Week

March 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Raw 2-4-16

– Becky Lynch posted to Twitter reacting to Charlotte Flair’s Smackdown Women’s Championship win on this week’s episode. You can see the post below, in which Lynch says Asuka “deserves better” than what she got:

PWInsider reports that Triple H’s media call for NXT Takeover: New York will take place on this week rather than next due to the hectic schedule of WrestleMania week. The call takes place on Thursday morning.

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, NXT Takeover: New York, Triple H, Jeremy Thomas

