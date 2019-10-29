wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Reacts to Paige Getting Attacked by Kabuki Warriors, NXT Headed to California in December
– Becky Lynch appeared in a video backstage reacting to Paige’s attack at the hands of the Kabuki Warriors. In the video, which you can see below, Lynch says she respects Paige but notes that Paige once called her the least relevant women’s wrestler and wasn’t out there to fight Paige’s battles:
EXCLUSIVE: @BeckyLynchWWE knows firsthand just how truly dangerous @WWEAsuka can be. pic.twitter.com/ULr7KCtkox
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2019
– NXT announced that they’re heading to California in December, with tickets going on sale Friday:
The action of @WWENXT is coming to the west coast…#NXTRiverside – 12/12#NXTVisalia – 12/13#NXTSantaCruz – 12/14#NXTSanJose – 12/15
Tickets are available at 10 AM PT THIS FRIDAY at https://t.co/Hg9jf8kEVU! pic.twitter.com/rM3HnZhnJ1
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 28, 2019
