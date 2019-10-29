wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Reacts to Paige Getting Attacked by Kabuki Warriors, NXT Headed to California in December

October 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Becky Lynch appeared in a video backstage reacting to Paige’s attack at the hands of the Kabuki Warriors. In the video, which you can see below, Lynch says she respects Paige but notes that Paige once called her the least relevant women’s wrestler and wasn’t out there to fight Paige’s battles:

– NXT announced that they’re heading to California in December, with tickets going on sale Friday:

