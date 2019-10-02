WWE News: Becky Lynch Reacts to Seeing Her Face on Billboard, Total Divas Clips

– Becky Lynch saw herself up on a billboard in Los Angeles and took to Twitter to react. Lynch shared the following to Twitter, with a pic of the Smackdown billboard outside of FOX Studios in LA:

I left Ireland a broke 17 year old girl with a dream. Now a 32 year old woman, I just drove past my face outside Fox Studios in LA. Tomorrow I'll put my war head back on. But today I'm just proud and happy of what that girl did to get me here. pic.twitter.com/9hstJuHdrL — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 2, 2019

– Here are clips from Tuesday night’s season premiere of Total Divas, which aired on E!: