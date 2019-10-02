wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Reacts to Seeing Her Face on Billboard, Total Divas Clips
October 1, 2019 | Posted by
– Becky Lynch saw herself up on a billboard in Los Angeles and took to Twitter to react. Lynch shared the following to Twitter, with a pic of the Smackdown billboard outside of FOX Studios in LA:
I left Ireland a broke 17 year old girl with a dream. Now a 32 year old woman, I just drove past my face outside Fox Studios in LA. Tomorrow I'll put my war head back on. But today I'm just proud and happy of what that girl did to get me here. pic.twitter.com/9hstJuHdrL
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 2, 2019
– Here are clips from Tuesday night’s season premiere of Total Divas, which aired on E!:
More Trending Stories
- MLW News: Court Bauer Teases New Women’s Roster Signing, Austin Aries ‘Fined’ For Teddy Hart Attack, Injustice Promo
- Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm Claims Kevin Sullivan Worked on AEW Double or Nothing While Employed With Impact
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Never Reached Out for Shawn Michaels or The Undertaker to Join WCW
- Bruce Prichard on Why Lex Luger Didn’t Win WWF Title at SummerSlam 1993, How the Match Was Booked