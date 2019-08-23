WWE News: Becky Lynch Reacts to Taylor Swift’s Song ‘The Man,’ Carmella Thanks Nikki Bella Over Early Feud

– Becky Lynch has seen Taylor Swift’s new album, and she has some thoughts on Swift’s track “The Man.” (Go figure) Lynch posted to Twitter on Friday after Swift released her album Lover late Thursday night, which features the non-single track in which she imagines how she’s be looked at if she’d done all the same things in her life but was a man.

Lynch, who of course is The Man in WWE, posted:

A woman can be The Man. I am that woman. #IamTheMan https://t.co/ZpcbsQIAfJ — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 23, 2019

– Carmella took to her Twitter account to remember her early main roster feud with Nikki Bella. The feud kicked off on the August 23rd, 2016 Smackdown and saw Carmella turn heel and attack Nikki. The two feuded through TLC in December of that year, where Carmella lost a No DQ match.

Carmella posted: