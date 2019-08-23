wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Reacts to Taylor Swift’s Song ‘The Man,’ Carmella Thanks Nikki Bella Over Early Feud
– Becky Lynch has seen Taylor Swift’s new album, and she has some thoughts on Swift’s track “The Man.” (Go figure) Lynch posted to Twitter on Friday after Swift released her album Lover late Thursday night, which features the non-single track in which she imagines how she’s be looked at if she’d done all the same things in her life but was a man.
Lynch, who of course is The Man in WWE, posted:
A woman can be The Man. I am that woman. #IamTheMan https://t.co/ZpcbsQIAfJ
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 23, 2019
– Carmella took to her Twitter account to remember her early main roster feud with Nikki Bella. The feud kicked off on the August 23rd, 2016 Smackdown and saw Carmella turn heel and attack Nikki. The two feuded through TLC in December of that year, where Carmella lost a No DQ match.
Carmella posted:
This was when it all started. My quest to prove that I’m a major player and not just a hype girl. Thank you Nikki @BellaTwins for everything. ❤️🖤 https://t.co/S3ApegpP9D
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) August 23, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on WCW Trying to Curb Time Off Abuse By Lowering Injured Wrestler Pay After 30 Days
- Jim Ross Weighs in on NXT Moving to USA Network, AEW Competing With NXT, If Vince McMahon Will Be Involved
- Corey Graves On What It’s Like to Have Vince McMahon in Your Ear on Commentary, Recalls Being Yelled at While On Camera
- Backstage Update on The Undertaker Working 9/10 Smackdown in MSG, Status for Clash of Champions