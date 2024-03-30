wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch on How Things Are Now With Charlotte Flair, Playlist Highlights Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes, SmackDown Video Highlights
– Speaking to TMZ Sports, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch commented on her relationship with Charlotte Flair, noting that all of it is “love” between them now. Lynch devoted several pages of her new book about her career to her on-air rival.
Becky Lynch stated on Charlotte Flair, “She’s been a huge part of my journey in every capacity and such an important part, as best friends, as then enemies and a fallout. I talk about that [in my book] from my perspective … but also the undercurrent of all of it is love.” She continued, “It’s always the people that you love the most that maybe hurt you the most, I know I’ve hurt her and it’s been reciprocal. But, when I think you can come back from all of that, that’s the special thing.”
You can view a clip of Becky Lynch’s comments below.
– WWE Playlist highlighted the history of Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:
