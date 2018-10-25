wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Doing Reddit AMA, Matt Hardy Visits Club América, Zelina Vega Hypes Evolution
October 25, 2018
– Becky Lynch is set to conduct a Reddit AMA session this weekend to promote Sunday’s WWE Evolution. The “Ask Me Anything” Q&A will take place on the Squared Circle subreddit starting at 1 PM ET.
– WWE posted video of Matt Hardy visiting Club América soccer in Mexico City for a recent promotional tour:
– Zelina Vega posted to Twitter, sharing a promo she cut to hype WWE Evolution:
AND in MY home state of
N E W Y O R K?!
HaHa.. Good luck ladies 😉 #WWEEvoltuion @WWE pic.twitter.com/BZMCz1Rghy
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) October 24, 2018