WWE News: Becky Lynch Responds to Charlotte Flair’s ‘Breastfeeding’ Comments During Raw, Lana Weighs In, Nikki ASH Set for The Bump
– As noted, while former WWE Raw and SmackDown women’s champion was backstage at Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank 2021 event, she did not make appearance, despite teasing one on social media. However, it appears Becky Lynch took note of Charlotte Flair’s comments during last night’s Raw. During the show, Charlotte Flair stated, “Becky is home breastfeeding while I’m dominating the entire women’s division.” Lynch later responded to the comments via Twitter.
Becky Lynch wrote, “Breastfeeding at home and still the most over woman in the division.” Also, former WWE Superstar, Lana (aka CJ Perry), also responded to Lynch’s comments, calling Lynch her “inspiration.” You can view those tweets below:
Breastfeeding at home and still the most over woman in the division.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 20, 2021
My inspiration https://t.co/SP1amIqf0f
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@TheCJPerry) July 20, 2021
– New Raw Women’s champion Nikki ASH will be joining WWE’s The Bump this week. Fans can send in questions for Nikki using the hashtag #AskTheBump.
Got a question for our NEW #WWERaw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H.?
Use the hashtag #AskTheBump and we might just ask @NikkiCrossWWE tomorrow on @WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/7AcEVMykOF
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 20, 2021
