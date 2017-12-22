WWE News: Becky Lynch Reveals Her Christmas Wish to Santa, Latest UpUpDownDown Videos

– Becky Lynch posted to Twitter with a picture from a WWE Christmas photoshoot asking for a sign that she will “get to slap the faces off the Riott Squad.” You can see the post below. A fan responded to her suggesting she enlist the Raw stable Absolution to help her out, to which Lynch joked, “I thought this was the Riott Squad.”

Lynch was written off WWE TV last month via a Riott Squad attack so that she could do filming for The Marine 6.

"Hey Santa, give me some sign that I get to slap the faces off the Riott Squad when I get back to the WWE Universe." pic.twitter.com/ZoK8VOVnIr — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 21, 2017

Maybe these three can help you battle the riott squad at the royal rumble pic.twitter.com/14cCrfWGAg — Matt craig (@Mattcra60085749) December 22, 2017

I thought this was the Riott Squad. https://t.co/zj2xRPHlpr — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 22, 2017

– Here are the latest videos from Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel, with Rusev and Mojo Rawley battling in NBA Live ’18 and then joining Woods for Need for Speed: Payback.