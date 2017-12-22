 

WWE News: Becky Lynch Reveals Her Christmas Wish to Santa, Latest UpUpDownDown Videos

December 22, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch

– Becky Lynch posted to Twitter with a picture from a WWE Christmas photoshoot asking for a sign that she will “get to slap the faces off the Riott Squad.” You can see the post below. A fan responded to her suggesting she enlist the Raw stable Absolution to help her out, to which Lynch joked, “I thought this was the Riott Squad.”

Lynch was written off WWE TV last month via a Riott Squad attack so that she could do filming for The Marine 6.

– Here are the latest videos from Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel, with Rusev and Mojo Rawley battling in NBA Live ’18 and then joining Woods for Need for Speed: Payback.

