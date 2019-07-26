WWE News: Becky Lynch Says Dana Brooke Deserves a Title Shot, Roman Reigns’ Biggest Milestones on List This

– Becky Lynch supports the idea of Dana Brooke getting a shot at her, saying she’s “earned it.” Brooke posted to Twitter following the announcement on Friday that Lynch would be facing Alexa Bliss at Raw. Brooke said that there’s “a locker room of women” and that she wants her chance. You can see Brooke’s post and Lynch’s reply below:

You’ve earned it. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 26, 2019

– The latest episode of WWE List This! is online, looking at Roman Reigns’ biggest career milestones in WWE: