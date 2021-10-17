wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Says Roux Is the Only Lady Who Can Take the Title From Her, Top 10 Times Brock Lesnar Used a Weapon
– Becky Lynch shared a photo today of her baby daughter, Roux, playing with her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship belt on Twitter. She noted, “The only lady that has a chance at taking this title off me.” You can check out the tweet and photo she shared below.
The only lady that has a chance at taking this title off me. pic.twitter.com/yPqQiSg3gP
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 17, 2021
– WWE Top 10 today showcased the Top 10 Times Brock Lesnar Used a Weapon:
