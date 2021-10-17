wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Says Roux Is the Only Lady Who Can Take the Title From Her, Top 10 Times Brock Lesnar Used a Weapon

October 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Becky Lynch WWE Raw

– Becky Lynch shared a photo today of her baby daughter, Roux, playing with her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship belt on Twitter. She noted, “The only lady that has a chance at taking this title off me.” You can check out the tweet and photo she shared below.

– WWE Top 10 today showcased the Top 10 Times Brock Lesnar Used a Weapon:

