WWE News: Becky Lynch Says She’s The Reason People Care About Her Match With Shayna Baszler, Ember Moon Set For Twitch Stream

March 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch WWE Raw

– Becky Lynch is continuing to feud with Shayna Baszler on social media ahead of their match at Wrestlemania 36. Baszler gave a brief comment on Becky’s speech from RAW, while Lynch said that she is the only reason people care about their match.

Baszler wrote: “You’re hardly the authority on what’s real or not. Cool truck, though.

Lynch replied: “Truck, helicopter, pedal bike, you just be happy I’m getting to TV, because I’m the gasoline AND the match when it comes to making the people care about our fight.

– Ember Moon is set to have her own live stream on Twitch soon. She will reveal details on Instagram and Twitter.

