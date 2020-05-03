WWE News: Becky Lynch Set for Billions Post-Show Podcast, Preview Video for The Last Ride

– As previously noted, Becky Lynch is set to appear on the Season 5 premiere of Showtime’s Billions. Additionally, creators David Levien and Brian Koppelman announced that Lynch will be the guest on tonight’s post-show podcast following the premiere. You can view the announcement for the Becky Lynch guest spot below.

Our special guest on this after show podcast tomorrow night is none other @BeckyLynchWWE ! https://t.co/mOJ7jqdZYD — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) May 2, 2020

– WWE released a new preview video today for the upcoming special on The Undertaker, The Last Ride. You can check out that preview video below. The new WWE Network special will debut on Sunday, May 10. The first episode is titled, “Chapter 1: The Greatest Fear.” Here’s a synopsis:

Get a rare and revealing look at Mark Calaway, the man behind The Undertaker, as he prepares for the final match of his storied WWE career against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.