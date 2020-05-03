wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Set for Billions Post-Show Podcast, Preview Video for The Last Ride

May 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously noted, Becky Lynch is set to appear on the Season 5 premiere of Showtime’s Billions. Additionally, creators David Levien and Brian Koppelman announced that Lynch will be the guest on tonight’s post-show podcast following the premiere. You can view the announcement for the Becky Lynch guest spot below.

– WWE released a new preview video today for the upcoming special on The Undertaker, The Last Ride. You can check out that preview video below. The new WWE Network special will debut on Sunday, May 10. The first episode is titled, “Chapter 1: The Greatest Fear.” Here’s a synopsis:

Get a rare and revealing look at Mark Calaway, the man behind The Undertaker, as he prepares for the final match of his storied WWE career against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

