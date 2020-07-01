wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Set For CBS Appearance Tonight, New Viking Profits Shirt, Edge Celebrates Canada Day
– Becky Lynch and Rob Gronkowski will appear on the CBS series Game On tonight. Lynch will be a part of Gronk’s team against Team Venus, led by tennis star Venus Williams. The show is hosted by Keegan-Michael Key. It features two teams taking part in physical challenges, trivia and field competitions.
– WWE Shop has a new t-shirt for the Viking Profits, the combination of the Viking Raiders and the Street Profits.
– Edge is celebrating Canada Day.
In a post on Twitter he wrote: “Happy Canada Day! Today is doubly special to me. The birthday of my birthplace and 28 years today I had my first wrestling match. A path I continue to walk, currently stumble, down to this day.”
Happy Canada Day! Today is doubly special to me. The birthday of my birthplace and 28 years today I had my first wrestling match. A path I continue to walk, currently stumble, down to this day. pic.twitter.com/6iVyx8NOPR
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 1, 2020
