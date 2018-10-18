wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Visit Sami Zayn, WWE Now on Ronda Rousey’s Bella Insults
– Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins visited Sami Zayn while he recovers from injury. You can see a pic from Zayn’s Twitter feed below:
Had a great visit from some great friends last night! pic.twitter.com/9AhcfG88Ys
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 18, 2018
– Here is the latest episode of WWE now, with Cathy Kelley looking at Ronda Rousey’s insults to the Bella Twins on Raw: