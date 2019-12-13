wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Special Set For USA Network Next Week, Rating For WWE 24 On USA, Heavy Machinery Attend Bucks Game
– WWE will air WWE 24: Becky Lynch on USA Network next week after NXT. The special will air at 10 PM ET on the cable channel.
The special premiered on the WWE Network in May and has the followi8ng synopsis:
WWE 24 cameras bring you unprecedented behind-the-curtain access as we witness the rise of “The Man” Becky Lynch from her Irish wrestling days to her history-making performance in WrestleMania’s first all-women’s main event!
– In related news, the USA Network airing of WWE 24: NXT Takeover Brooklyn last night drew an okay rating for its timeslot. The show drew a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 367,000 viewers. It came in at #96 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.
The Milwaukee Bucks Twitter account noted that Heavy Machinery were in attendance at their recent game:
A tradition unlike any other.
Welcome to Milwaukee, @tuckerwwe and @otiswwe!!@WWE | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/8vIyWt0wI9
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 12, 2019
