WWE News: Becky Lynch Teases Conor McGregor at WrestleMania, Tekken 7 Finals on UpUpDownDown

November 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Becky Lynch continued her social media back-and-forth with Conor McGregor, teasing the theoretical possibility of a McGregor WrestleMania appearance. Lynch, who has been engaging with McGregor on Twitter, replied to a tweet by WWE in reference to WrestleMania 35 taking place in New York this next year:

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown video, featuring the Tekken 7 finals between Jey Uso and Kofi Kingston:

