wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Threatens to Break Trish Stratus’ Legs, Raw Video Highlights
May 9, 2023 | Posted by
– Following her return last night on WWE Raw, Becky Lynch had a message for Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The former champion noted if Trish Stratus ever speaks about her daughter again, she will break Stratus’ legs.
She wrote, “If you ever talk about my daughter again I’ll break your legs @trishstratuscom.” You can check out that tweet below:
If you ever talk about my daughter again I’ll break your legs @trishstratuscom.
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 9, 2023
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
More Trending Stories
- Jaxson Ryker Announces He Will Retire From Wrestling In August
- Chris Jericho Claims He Was Assaulted At Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar At Backlash Reportedly Went As Planned, Rumor Killer on Ambulance Spot
- Trish Stratus at NHL Game in Tight Jeans, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos