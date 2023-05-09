wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Threatens to Break Trish Stratus’ Legs, Raw Video Highlights

May 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Becky Lynch Trish Stratus Image Credit: WWE

– Following her return last night on WWE Raw, Becky Lynch had a message for Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The former champion noted if Trish Stratus ever speaks about her daughter again, she will break Stratus’ legs.

She wrote, “If you ever talk about my daughter again I’ll break your legs @trishstratuscom.” You can check out that tweet below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:




















