WWE News: Becky Lynch Unleashes Puns On Instagram, Sasha Banks and Bayley Comment On NXT Women’s Title
– In a post on Instagram Story (reposted by a fan on Twitter), Becky Lynch unleashed a stream of puns on various Smackdown wrestlers.
WATCH: @BeckyLynchWWE with the best Instagram story you’ve ever seen. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/5PVT79rzcZ
– WWE has released a new video in which Sasha Banks and Bayley talk about the NXT Women’s title.