Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Unleashes Puns On Instagram, Sasha Banks and Bayley Comment On NXT Women’s Title

July 25, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch

– In a post on Instagram Story (reposted by a fan on Twitter), Becky Lynch unleashed a stream of puns on various Smackdown wrestlers.

– WWE has released a new video in which Sasha Banks and Bayley talk about the NXT Women’s title.

article topics :

Bayley and Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading