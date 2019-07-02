wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Unveils New UpUpDownDown Studio, Stock Up

July 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston UpUpDownDown Championship Tournament Finals

– UpUpDownDown has a new studio, and The Man herself got to unveil it. Xavier Woods’ gaming channel posted a new video with Lynch showing off the studio, which is being built at WWE’s new studios in Stamford:

– WWE’s stock closed at $74.63, up $1.18 (1.61%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.26% on the day.

