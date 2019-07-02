wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Unveils New UpUpDownDown Studio, Stock Up
July 2, 2019 | Posted by
– UpUpDownDown has a new studio, and The Man herself got to unveil it. Xavier Woods’ gaming channel posted a new video with Lynch showing off the studio, which is being built at WWE’s new studios in Stamford:
– WWE’s stock closed at $74.63, up $1.18 (1.61%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.26% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on The Club Members Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Possibly Staying in WWE
- Seth Rollins Once Again Says WWE Is ‘Best Pro Wrestling on the Planet’ But Adds ‘No More Garbage Tweets,’ Apologizes to Will Ospreay for Disparaging Remarks
- WWE Releases Medical Update on Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, Strowman Suffered a ‘Possible Separated Pelvis’
- Jim Ross Discusses What Vince McMahon Said When He Called Him About Infamous Dr. Heinie Skit, Being Told Vince Made Fun of His Bell’s Palsy, If Vince Is Mean-Spirited