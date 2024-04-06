– WWE released a hype video package for Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch taking place later tonight at WrestleMania 40: Night 1:

– WWE released the following preview video for tonight’s NXT Stand & Deliver and the Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez and Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes matches:





– The Miz and R-Truth looked back at the hilarious story of Awesome Truth: