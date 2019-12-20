WWE News: Becky Lynch Wants a Match With Tessa Blanchard, 205 Live Teaser, WWE Network Pick of the Week

– Becky Lynch is hoping for a match with Tessa Blanchard and vows to make it happen some day. Blanchard posted a picture of the two in a throwback photo from WWE developmental to Twitter on Friday. In response, Lynch promised, “Someday”:

Someday. 👋 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 20, 2019

– WWE has posted the new Network Pick of the Week video, with the Kabuki Warriors picking their win over Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at TLC:

– WWE posted the following teaser for tonight’s special episode of 205 Live. WWE will not have new episodes of the show until the new year, with tonight and next week’s episodes being “Best of 2019” editions: