wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Wants a Match With Tessa Blanchard, 205 Live Teaser, WWE Network Pick of the Week
– Becky Lynch is hoping for a match with Tessa Blanchard and vows to make it happen some day. Blanchard posted a picture of the two in a throwback photo from WWE developmental to Twitter on Friday. In response, Lynch promised, “Someday”:
Someday. 👋
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 20, 2019
– WWE has posted the new Network Pick of the Week video, with the Kabuki Warriors picking their win over Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at TLC:
– WWE posted the following teaser for tonight’s special episode of 205 Live. WWE will not have new episodes of the show until the new year, with tonight and next week’s episodes being “Best of 2019” editions:
Don’t miss the best of WWE 205 Live tonight
Tonight and next Friday, Dec. 27, relive the best matches and moments of The Most Exciting Hour on Television as WWE 205 Live looks back at the top moments of the year.
What matches stood out the most? Which Cruiserweights had the most competitive year? See all the memorable debuts of the newest faces of WWE 205 Live.
Don’t miss the best of WWE 205 Live, starting tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- Cinta de Oro’s Ex Reportedly Opposing Sin Cara’s Use of the Name
- PCO Weighs In on Marty Scurrl’s Likely ROH Departure, Wanting to Expand His Character
- Jim Ross Discusses Shane McMahon Leaving WWE In 2009, How Vince McMahon Felt Stephanie Was More Like Him Than Shane
- Chris Jericho Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon At His House, Russo On If McMahon Watched WCW & ECW