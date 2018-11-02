Quantcast

 

WWE News: Becky Lynch Wants Equal Billing at Survivor Series, John Cena Book Signing, Marissa McMahon Film Releasing This Month

November 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch

– Becky Lynch wants a better billing on the promotional material for Survivor Series, or Ronda Rousey will pay. Lynch posted the following to Twitter on Friday:

– John Cena is set to to a signing for his new book Elbow Grease on December 10th at The Grove Drive’s Barnes & Noble Los Angeles. The signing is at 7 PM PT.

– Shane McMahon posted the following about his wife Marissa McMahon producing the film A Private War, which releases this month:

