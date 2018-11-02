WWE News: Becky Lynch Wants Equal Billing at Survivor Series, John Cena Book Signing, Marissa McMahon Film Releasing This Month

– Becky Lynch wants a better billing on the promotional material for Survivor Series, or Ronda Rousey will pay. Lynch posted the following to Twitter on Friday:

Put me shoulder to shoulder and make me equal billing or I’m going to take it out on golden girl number two come Survivor Series #iamtheman https://t.co/tL0MmUNNNN — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 2, 2018

– John Cena is set to to a signing for his new book Elbow Grease on December 10th at The Grove Drive’s Barnes & Noble Los Angeles. The signing is at 7 PM PT.

– Shane McMahon posted the following about his wife Marissa McMahon producing the film A Private War, which releases this month: