WWE News: Becky Lynch Wants Equal Billing at Survivor Series, John Cena Book Signing, Marissa McMahon Film Releasing This Month
– Becky Lynch wants a better billing on the promotional material for Survivor Series, or Ronda Rousey will pay. Lynch posted the following to Twitter on Friday:
Put me shoulder to shoulder and make me equal billing or I’m going to take it out on golden girl number two come Survivor Series #iamtheman https://t.co/tL0MmUNNNN
– John Cena is set to to a signing for his new book Elbow Grease on December 10th at The Grove Drive’s Barnes & Noble Los Angeles. The signing is at 7 PM PT.
– Shane McMahon posted the following about his wife Marissa McMahon producing the film A Private War, which releases this month:
Incredibly proud of my wife Marissa for producing her amazing film @APrivateWar. Based on the true story of fearless war journalist Marie Colvin, the film opens this weekend in NY and LA and nationwide on Nov 16. View the trailer at https://t.co/UXeoCZScSA pic.twitter.com/f0KNrqe6hi
