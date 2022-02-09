WWE News: Becky Lynch Wants Wendy Choo In Elimination Chamber Match, NXT 2.0 Highlights, Clip of Brie Bella on The Real Dirty Dancing

– In a post on Twitter, Becky Lynch said that she wants Wendy Choo to be a part of the women’s elimination chamber match at the event of the same name. Choo is currently a part of the NXT brand. The match will feature Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Nikki ASH vs. Rhea Ripley vs. a mystery opponent.

Lynch wrote: “I want @therealestwendy to be the 6th person in the Elimination Chamber.”

Choo replied: “Don’t sleep on me…”

– FOX has posted a clip of Brie Bella on their reality show The Real Dirty Dancing.

