WWE News: Becky Lynch Warns Fans Regarding Scammers, SmackDown Preview Video

– WWE Superstar and former champion Becky Lynch posted a statement on her Twitter earlier today, warning about fans trying to impersonate her for money or gift cards. You can read her statement below:

“It should go without saying, but I, or any other WWE superstar, Would not ever message any fan looking for money or gift cards. Please, if anyone ever messages you, pretending to be me, asking for money, or anything else, immediately block and report. The amount of times I have heard of this happening is sickening.”

– WWE released a new preview video for this Friday’s episode, showcasing the last stop to WrestleMania Backlash and the six-man tag match featuring The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro. The Tables Match featuring The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland is also featured: