WWE News: Becky Lynch Weighs in on Ric Flair Trademarking ‘The Man,’ Steve Austin Receives Gifts From Madison Square Garden

September 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Becky Lynch took to Twitter to comment on Ric Flair’s trademark dispute with WWE over “The Man.” ESPN’s Marc Raimondi posted to Twitter and shared Lynch’s comment about the situation, in which Flair filed a trademark registration for the term which Lynch uses as a nickname.

Lynch said, “All I can say about Ric is, I like Ric. He’s been a good friend to me over the years. We’ll see what happens with that.”

– Steve Austin posted to Twitter noting that Madison Square Garden gave him some special items for his return to the venue for tonight’s Raw:

