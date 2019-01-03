wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Wishes Jim Ross Happy Birthday, John Cena Appearing on Sheamus’ Workout Show, Stock Down
– Becky Lynch took to Twitter to wish Jim Ross a happy birthday. The WWE Hall of Famer turned sixty-seven today. Lynch posted:
Happy birthday, JR. You were one of the people who hired me and saw something in me before anyone did! Hope you have a great day.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 3, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $73.10 on Thursday, down $1.09 (1.47%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was off 2.83% at closing time.
– Sheamus posted the following video to Twitter hyping John Cena’s appearance on an upcoming episode of his Celtic Warrior Workouts show:
Coming… The New Hair Don’t Care Episode of #CelticWarriorWorkouts feat @JohnCena. Subscribe So Damn Hard Fella: https://t.co/sH6h6QbTLS pic.twitter.com/A6nYD07PKe
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 3, 2019