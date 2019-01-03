Quantcast

WWE News: Becky Lynch Wishes Jim Ross Happy Birthday, John Cena Appearing on Sheamus’ Workout Show, Stock Down

January 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch WWE Smackdown 102717

– Becky Lynch took to Twitter to wish Jim Ross a happy birthday. The WWE Hall of Famer turned sixty-seven today. Lynch posted:

– WWE’s stock closed at $73.10 on Thursday, down $1.09 (1.47%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was off 2.83% at closing time.

– Sheamus posted the following video to Twitter hyping John Cena’s appearance on an upcoming episode of his Celtic Warrior Workouts show:

