WWE News: Becky Lynch Wishes Jim Ross Happy Birthday, John Cena Appearing on Sheamus’ Workout Show, Stock Down

– Becky Lynch took to Twitter to wish Jim Ross a happy birthday. The WWE Hall of Famer turned sixty-seven today. Lynch posted:

Happy birthday, JR. You were one of the people who hired me and saw something in me before anyone did! Hope you have a great day. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 3, 2019

– WWE’s stock closed at $73.10 on Thursday, down $1.09 (1.47%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was off 2.83% at closing time.

– Sheamus posted the following video to Twitter hyping John Cena’s appearance on an upcoming episode of his Celtic Warrior Workouts show: