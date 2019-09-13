wrestling / News

WWE News: Behind the Scenes for Becky Lynch at ESPN, Tennis Player Poses With Custom Title Belt, Carmella and Sonya Deville Try Not to Laugh

September 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a This Week in WWE clip showing an inside look at Becky Lynch filming her ESPN SportsCenter commercial. You can check out that video featuring Becky Lynch below.

– 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu shared a photo of her posing with the custom WWE Championship title belt that Triple H posted about sending her. You can check out that video below.

– E! released a video of Carmella and Sonya Deville playing a game of “Try Not to Laugh” to promote the next season of Total Divas. The new season premieres on October 2. YOu can check out that clip below.

