wrestling / News
WWE News: Behind the Scenes With Jade Cargill at the Royal Rumble, Raw Video Highlights
January 30, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE went behind-the-scenes with Jade Cargill at the Royal Rumble, where she made her WWE in-ring debut in the women’s Royal Rumble match. She reunited with her former AEW colleague CM Punk, and more. You can check out that footage below:
Follow Jade Cargill backstage to see how WWE’s hottest new Superstar prepared for her headline-making debut in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
