WWE News: Behind the Scenes Video of Charlotte’s Clash of Champions Experience, Backlash Pre-Sale Code

– WWE posted a behind-the-scenes video of Charlotte Flair’s experience at Clash of Champions this past Sunday. You can see it below. The video looks at Flair both before and after her win over Natalya in a Lumberjack Match to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship:

– PWInsider reports that the pre-sale code for Backlash in Newark, New Jersey was announced at the Smackdown taping. The code is BACKLASH with the pre-sale ongoing at Ticketmaster.

Backlash takes place on May 8th, 2018.