WWE News: Behind the Scenes Video From Women’s Royal Rumble Shoot, Natalya Shares Pic of Gift For Competitors
March 16, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a behind-the-scenes video from the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match from January’s PPV. You can see the video below:
– In addition, Natalya posted to Twitter and shared pictures of a gift that WWE sent to the competitors of the women’s Rumble. The gift is a framed plaque with a piece of the ring canvas and signatures of the women involved in the match:
Beyond touched to have received this beautiful gift from @WWE in honor of the first ever women’s #RoyalRumble match. It was such a huge dream to be a part of this moment and to make history with so many amazing women! ♥️🙏🤼♀️ pic.twitter.com/0jgHKIZTGC
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 14, 2018