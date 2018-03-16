 

WWE News: Behind the Scenes Video From Women’s Royal Rumble Shoot, Natalya Shares Pic of Gift For Competitors

March 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Asuka WWE Royal Rumble 2018

– WWE has posted a behind-the-scenes video from the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match from January’s PPV. You can see the video below:

– In addition, Natalya posted to Twitter and shared pictures of a gift that WWE sent to the competitors of the women’s Rumble. The gift is a framed plaque with a piece of the ring canvas and signatures of the women involved in the match:

