wrestling / News
WWE News: Behind the Scenes Look Following Bianca Belair Win at Royal Rumble, Parents React to Her Win, Renee Paquette Reacts to Royal Rumble
February 3, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE released a behind-the-scenes look showing the first moments for Bianca Belair after her winning the women’s Royal Rumble match at the 2021 event, including her appearance on the WWE Watch Along show and her emotional reaction after the victory. You can check out that video below.
– ABC WATE 6 spoke to Bianca Belair’s parents following her Rumble victory as well, which you can see below:
– Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette (aka Renee Young) reacted to the 2021 Royal Rumble on her Oral Sessions podcast this week and Edge’s victory. You can check out that video below:
