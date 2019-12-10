wrestling / News

WWE News: Behind The Scenes of Jessika Carr’s NXT Farewell, Stock Closes Down

December 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jessika Carr

– The WWE Performance Center has shared a behind-the-scenes video of Jessika Carr’s farewell from NXT. Carr moved from NXT to Smackdown as of last Friday’s episode. You can see the video below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $61.66, down $1.03 (1.64%) from the previous closing price. The market was down 0.1% on the day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jessika Carr, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading