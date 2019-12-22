wrestling / News
WWE News: Behind the Scenes of NXT All-Women’s Live Event, Roderick Strong After the Bell Clip
December 22, 2019
– WWE has released a new video looking behind the scenes at the NXT all-women’s live event from earlier this month. The video is described as follows:
Get an inside look at the first-ever NXT all-women’s live event in Jacksonville, Florida. NXT Live Events Producer Steve Corino speaks on what the event means to all of the women in the locker room and how the event came about. NXT Superstars Deonna Purrazzo, Shotzi Blackheart and Mia Yim open up about what it means to be a part of the event.
– WWE released a clip from Roderick Strong’s WWE After the Bell appearance to YouTube:
