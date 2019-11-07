wrestling / News
WWE News: Behind The Scenes of Smackdown’s Premiere, Asuka Completes Sega Mega Drive Tower Mini
November 7, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE posted a new video going behind the scenes of Smackdown’s premiere on FOX. You can see the video below from the WWE Day Of special:
– Asuka’s latest YouTube video sees her complete Sega Mega Drive Tower Mini:
