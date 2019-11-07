wrestling / News

WWE News: Behind The Scenes of Smackdown’s Premiere, Asuka Completes Sega Mega Drive Tower Mini

November 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock Smackdown 10-4-19

– WWE posted a new video going behind the scenes of Smackdown’s premiere on FOX. You can see the video below from the WWE Day Of special:

– Asuka’s latest YouTube video sees her complete Sega Mega Drive Tower Mini:

