WWE News: Behind the Scenes of World Cup Photoshoot, SmackDown in 3 Minutes, Joaquin Wilde Compared to Pee Wee Herman Again

December 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw 9-19-22 Bobby Lashley Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a behind-the-scenes video for the recent World Cup photoshoot:

– FOX Sports showcased last night’s SmackDown in 3 Minutes:

– Joaquin Wilde got compared to Pee Wee Herman again:

