WWE News: WWE Shares Behind the Scenes Look At Latest Performance Center Tryout, Wade Barrett On After the Bell

– WWE has released a new video on its YouTube channel looking at the December tryout at the WWE Performance Center. Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the twin sons of D-Von Dudley, were reportedly among those at the tryout.

You can watch the video below.

– Wade Barrett is the latest guest on After the Bell with Corey Graves, with the current NXT commentator discussing his return to WWE, working with Dusty Rhodes in NXT, and much more.