WWE News: Behind the Scenes Video of Dakota Kai’s NXT Return, Preview Of This Week’s The Bump
October 8, 2019 | Posted by
– The WWE Performance Center has released a new behind-the-scenes video looking at Dakota Kai’s NXT return. You can check out the video below. Kai returned on the September 25th episode of the show:
– Here is a preview of this week’s WWE Digital series The Bump. This week’s episode will preview the upcoming WWE Draft with its own mock draft:
#WWETheBump is shaking things up.
Tomorrow, it's a LIVE #WWEMockDraft.
Tonight, it's time to 🗣 SOUND OFF 🗣.
Who's Team #RAW? 🔴 Who's Team #SmackDown? 🔵
⬇️MAKE YOUR PICKS! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vBaDcul3xz
— WWETheBump (@WWETheBump) October 8, 2019
