WWE News: Behind the Scenes Video of Dakota Kai’s NXT Return, Preview Of This Week’s The Bump

October 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The WWE Performance Center has released a new behind-the-scenes video looking at Dakota Kai’s NXT return. You can check out the video below. Kai returned on the September 25th episode of the show:

– Here is a preview of this week’s WWE Digital series The Bump. This week’s episode will preview the upcoming WWE Draft with its own mock draft:

