WWE News: Behind the Scenes Vlog for The Bella Twins, Io Shirai’s Top 5 Greatest NXT Moments, Titus O’Neil Leads WrestleMania Week Community Events

– The Bella Twins released a behind-the-scenes vlog from their WWE Hall of Fame induction at the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies:

– Ahead of her title defense at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, WWE showcased Io Shirai’s Top 5 Greatest NXT Moments:

– The Tampa Bay Times released a video of WWE global ambassador Titus O’Neil kicking off WrestleMania Week with various community events. Additionally, O’Neil presented each of the area’s pro sports teams, including the Bucs, Lightning, Rays, and Rowdies a $3,700 grant for their Team Tampa Bay Replay Tampa Bay sporting goods drive program. This offers new and slightly used sports equipment to area children in need. You can check out that video below.