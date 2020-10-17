wrestling / News
WWE News: Behind the Scenes Vlog on Ember Moon Returning to NXT, Superstars Who Overhauled Their Looks
October 17, 2020 | Posted by
– The WWE PC YouTube channel released a new video showcasing Ember Moon returning to NXT earlier this month. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a new photo gallery showcasing Superstars who have overhauled their in-ring looks, such as Roman Reigns after his recent return. You can check out the gallery by clicking on the link in the embedded tweet below:
These Superstars overhauled their in-ring looks! https://t.co/DaEqXUdpb8
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2020
