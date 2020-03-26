WWE News: Bella Twins Appear on Gordon Ramsay’s YouTube Series, Nia Jax Doing Live Internet Workouts

– The Bella Twins made a guest appearance on Gordon Ramsay’s “Scrambled” YouTube series. You can see the video below with Ramsay and the Bellas, as well as a behind-the-scenes video from the Bellas’ own channel:

– Nia Jax noted that she’s going to be doing live internet workouts via her Hardcore Fitness gym in Orlando. Jax noted that she has a promo code “LINA5” for $5 off the $19.99 price for access to the stream, with her first session taking place tomorrow at 11 AM ET: