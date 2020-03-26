wrestling / News
WWE News: Bella Twins Appear on Gordon Ramsay’s YouTube Series, Nia Jax Doing Live Internet Workouts
– The Bella Twins made a guest appearance on Gordon Ramsay’s “Scrambled” YouTube series. You can see the video below with Ramsay and the Bellas, as well as a behind-the-scenes video from the Bellas’ own channel:
– Nia Jax noted that she’s going to be doing live internet workouts via her Hardcore Fitness gym in Orlando. Jax noted that she has a promo code “LINA5” for $5 off the $19.99 price for access to the stream, with her first session taking place tomorrow at 11 AM ET:
Come workout w/me! Well not actually w/me since we are all quarantined, but I’ll be participating in these live workouts we can do at home! Put on by my gym #HardcoreFitness! I’ll be taking the live class tomorrow morning at 11am EST. Use Promo code LINA5 https://t.co/CcGt1zqBdK pic.twitter.com/lMSI4nU9Fg
— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) March 25, 2020
