WWE News: Bella Twins Film Hollywood Game Night Episode, This Week’s WWE Hidden Gems

The Bella Twins are set to appear in the upcoming season of Hollywood Game Night. The NBC News PR Twitter account shared a post of pics from the episode, which will also feature Chris Sullivan (This Is Us), Michael Ealy, and comedienne Natasha Leggero.

The new season of the Jane Lynch-hosted show will premiere next spring on NBC.

– WWE Network News reports that the following matches are set to be added to the Network tomorrow for this week’s Hidden Gems:

RAW 04/16/2001 – Destruction After Dark

The Brothers of Destruction look to put the brakes on Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H’s power trip in this rarely seen moment from RAW.

OVW 06/30/2001 – Destruction Comes to OVW

The Undertaker has a big surprise in store for the team of Diamond Dallas Page and Leviathan when he brings his brother Kane to OVW.