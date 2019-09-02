wrestling / News

WWE News: Bella Twins Lauching Birdiebee Activewear This Week, Top 10 Emotional Intercontinental Title Wins, Encore Presentations Of Specials Airing On WWE Network

September 2, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– The Bella Twins have announced that they will launch Birdiebee Activewear this Friday.

– WWE has released a new video looking at the top ten emotional Intercontinental championship wins. WWE is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Intercontinental title this week.

– WWE will air an encoure of their ‘WWE Day of’ special on Summerslam 2019 after tonight’s episode of RAW. An encore of NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff will air Saturday at 8 PM ET.

