WWE News: Bella Twins Lauching Birdiebee Activewear This Week, Top 10 Emotional Intercontinental Title Wins, Encore Presentations Of Specials Airing On WWE Network

– The Bella Twins have announced that they will launch Birdiebee Activewear this Friday.

This Girl Can, And She Will!

New Birdiebee Activewear launching this Friday September 6th! ❤️💪🏼 @birdiebee https://t.co/Uw06cKMU7d pic.twitter.com/tHziz3jj8w — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) September 2, 2019

– WWE has released a new video looking at the top ten emotional Intercontinental championship wins. WWE is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Intercontinental title this week.

– WWE will air an encoure of their ‘WWE Day of’ special on Summerslam 2019 after tonight’s episode of RAW. An encore of NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff will air Saturday at 8 PM ET.