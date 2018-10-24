WWE News: Bella Twins And Others To Promote Evolution, Rusev and Lana Turn Nashville Predators Into WWE Stars, Ten Best 205 Live Matches

– The Bella Twins are set to appear on The Tonight Show this Friday to promote WWE Evolution. Meanwhile, other female superstars will appear on NBC’s The Megyn Kelly Show tomorrow for the same reason.

– The Nashville Predators have posted a video of Rusev and Lana turning members of the team into WWE superstars. You can find the video here.

– WWE.com has posted a list of the top ten matches in 205 Live history to promote tonight’s 100th episode. The matches include:

10. Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher vs. Noam Dar vs. TJP – Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to determine No.1 Contender to Cruiserweight Title: Feb. 7, 2017

9. Akira Tozawa vs. The Brian Kendrick – Street Fight: May 23, 2017

8. Mustafa Ali vs. TJP vs. Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese vs. Kalisto – Gauntlet Match: April 24, 2018

7. Rich Swann vs. TJP: July 4, 2017

6. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Buddy Murphy vs. TJP: March 27, 2018

5. Cedric Alexander vs. Roderick Strong: March 13, 2018

4. Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: May 29, 2018

3. Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak – 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: July 18, 2017

2. Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali: Jan. 23, 2018

1. Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy – No Disqualification Match: July 3, 2018