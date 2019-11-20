wrestling / News

Various News: The Bella Twins Reveal Their New Podcast Studio, NXT Superstars Go to Universal Studios, Superstars Reveal Their Favorite Movies and Shows

November 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bella Twins

– Former WWE Superstars, The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella), released a new video where they show their new podcast studio. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Performance Center channel released a video of Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro, and Aleksandar Jaksic going to Universal Studios for Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, Florida.

– WWE released a new video where Superstars reveal some of their favorite movies and TV shows. You can check out that video below.

