Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Bella Twins Pushing Toward YouTube Milestone, New Day Celebrate Tag Tournament Match Win

July 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bella Twins WWE Emmy

– The Bella Twins are making a push toward hitting the two million subscriber mark on YouTube and want help in deciding how to celebrate. Nikki and Brie posted to Twitter soliciting feedback on their plans, as you can see below:

– Here is video from WWE of New Day celebrating their win over SAnitY in the first round of the SmackDown Tag Team Tournament on last night’s episode:

article topics :

Bella Twins, New Day, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading