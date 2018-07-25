WWE News: Bella Twins Pushing Toward YouTube Milestone, New Day Celebrate Tag Tournament Match Win

– The Bella Twins are making a push toward hitting the two million subscriber mark on YouTube and want help in deciding how to celebrate. Nikki and Brie posted to Twitter soliciting feedback on their plans, as you can see below:

Little under 370,000 subscribers till we reach 2 million! Let’s start brain storming ideas Bella Army for our 2 million @YouTube celebration video! Hhmmm another dance? Maybe with Brie and Bryan? 🤷🏽‍♀️ Or……. (help!) N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 24, 2018

– Here is video from WWE of New Day celebrating their win over SAnitY in the first round of the SmackDown Tag Team Tournament on last night’s episode: