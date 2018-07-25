wrestling / News
WWE News: Bella Twins React to Rewatching Their WWE Debuts, Eva Marie Gets New Magazine Cover
– The Bella Twins posted a new video in which they react to rewatching their 2006 WWE debuts in the Diva Search. You can see it below:
– WWE alumna Eva Marie is set to be on the the cover of Amaré Magazine’s “Summer Sexiest” August issue. You can see pics and video promoting the appearance below:
Amare Magazines amazing cover girl @natalieevamarie is a shining star that will light up your world like she is lighting up the silver screen. She appeared in the movie, Inconceivable last year, Action #1 due out soon, and will begin filming Avenged this summer. This beautiful empowering woman has no intentions of slowing down any time soon! Stay tuned to Amare for more of her fascinating story! Natalie also is growing her #Empire empowering women through her fashion brand called @nemfashion Here are a few behind the scenes from our Cover shoot 🎥📷 @milkit_media —————————————————- Amaré Magazine team Make up @makeupbyapollo Hair @kitalanai Cosmetics @starecosmetics Hair Product @alkalibeauty Wardrobe Stylist @styldbylex @sergiohudson @cdobbsfashion Cover Photographer @christopherbrownphotos Creative Director @gorgeousgeorgiie Beauty Director @luxxloft Editor @pattis_perspective Video production @7labrada7 Property information please contact @thejppena Thank you to everyone that took part in our phenomenal Cover shoot we look forward to a beautiful SEXY Issue💋 ————————————————— #Amaré #AmaréMagazine #Cover #Photoshoot #NatalieEvaMarie #Orangecounty #beverlyhills #luxuxrylifestyle #sexiestissue #empoweringwomen #empoweringmen #NemFashion #BeautyIcon #Womenwhoinspire #loveyourself #Comingsoon #Bts📷 #CoverGoals
Hi everyone, looking forward to celebrating our Summer Sexiest Issue with our stunning Cover Natalie Eva Marie At Impressions Vanity with you all get your tickets.. Donation came be made to the American Heart Association ❤️ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/amare-summer-sexiest-issue-tickets-47741193194?aff=ebdssbdestsearch #SummerSexiestissue #CoverGirl #natalieevamarie #amarémagazine #impressionsvanity #orangecounty #celebration #youdontwanttomissit #rsvp #americanheartassociation❤️
Positive Vibes Are Sexy 💋 #sexyisconfidence @natalieevamarie ————————————————-bts Cover shoot 🎥📷 @milkit_media —————————————————- Amaré Magazine team Make up @makeupbyapollo Hair @kitalanai Cosmetics @starecosmetics Hair Product @alkalibeauty Wardrobe Stylist @styldbylex @sergiohudson @cdobbsfashion Cover Photographer @christopherbrownphotos Creative Director @gorgeousgeorgiie Beauty Director @luxxloft Editor @pattis_perspective Video production @7labrada7 Property information please contact @thejppena Thank you to everyone that took part in our phenomenal Cover shoot we look forward to a beautiful SEXY Issue💋 ————————————————— #Amaré #AmaréMagazine #Cover #Photoshoot #NatalieEvaMarie #Orangecounty #beverlyhills #luxuxrylifestyle #sexiestissue #empoweringwomen #empoweringmen #NemFashion #BeautyIcon #Womenwhoinspire #loveyourself #Comingsoon #Bts📷 #CoverGoals