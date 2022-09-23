wrestling / News
WWE News: Bella Twins Rivalry, Ronda Rousey At SmackDown Albany, & More
– WWE posted a WWE Playlist video on YouTube that you can watch below regarding Brie and Nikki Bella, with the description:
Watch the 2014 rivalry between twin sisters Brie and Nikki Bella, starting with a heartbreaking betrayal at SummerSlam 2014.
– Ronda Rousey’s YouTube featured a video from SmackDown Albany, described as:
Ronda loves Drew Gulak’s new gimmick (and beating him up) at SmackDown Albany. But Ronda’s got to put together a last-second match with Shotzi in a beat-the-clock challenge against Charlotte Flair.
– WWEMusic posted a Hit Row Entrance Theme post of Best Of The Best, which you can listen to below:
– UpUpDownDown featured a Tekken 7 video which you can see below, described as:
Business is BOOMING for our Superstars as SIX face-off in an absolute brutal Tekken 7 brawl! Who from a crowded field of Reggie, Cedric Alexander, Kofi Kingston, Mikaze, Shelton Benjamin, and our very own Austin Creed will assert their will and dominate the crew?!
– WWE PR posted a pair of tweets with content from ESPN and the New York Post that you can find below:
The @Undertaker, 'The Wire' and Timmy Trumpet: How closers became @MLB's ultimate showmen — @espn, @JeffPassanhttps://t.co/yzVVcN5IGA
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) September 23, 2022
With the legendary stable D-Generation-X set to reunite for their 25th anniversary at #WWERaw at the @barclayscenter in Brooklyn on Oct. 10, @ShawnMichaels spoke to @nypost to promote the occasion and take a stroll down memory lane.https://t.co/Ad8E3yWNIk
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) September 23, 2022
