Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Bella Twins Share Video From Tonight Show Appearance, Zelina Vega Wishes Triple H a Happy Birthday

July 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bella Twins WWE Emmy

– The Bella Twins posted video to their YouTube channel from behind the scenes of their appearance on The Tonight Show. You can see the video below:

– Zelina Vega shared the following to Twitter, wishing Triple H a happy birthday and promoting Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas:

article topics :

The Bella Twins, Triple H, Zelina Vega, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading