WWE News: Bella Twins Share Video From Tonight Show Appearance, Zelina Vega Wishes Triple H a Happy Birthday
– The Bella Twins posted video to their YouTube channel from behind the scenes of their appearance on The Tonight Show. You can see the video below:
– Zelina Vega shared the following to Twitter, wishing Triple H a happy birthday and promoting Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas:
Happy birthday to THE GAME @TripleH
Pencil us in for another picture like this soon because we all know it’s #elidolo ‘s time to shine… and he will 😏#BestForBusiness pic.twitter.com/Zy2I4iHodc
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) July 27, 2018